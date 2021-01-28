Sonic The Hedgehog Voice Actor Roger Craig Smith Departs Role

“Voice actor Roger Craig Smith speaks during the Cartoon Network “Regular Show” panel at New York Comic Con on October 7, 2016 in New York City.”

Photo : Paul Zimmerman / Stringer

Announced via Roger Craig Smith’s Twitter earlier today, the prolific voice actor’s 10-year-run as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog has come to an end. A Sega rep tells Kotaku the company will “always be thankful to Roger for his contribution to the franchise.”



First voicing the blue hedgehog in 2010's Kinect-exclusive Sonic Free Riders, Roger Craig Smith has voiced Sonic in more than a dozen video games over the past decade, including appearances in the Smash Bros. series. He also voiced Sonic in 104 episodes of the Sonic Boom animated series between 2014 and 2017. Smith announced his departure from the iconic role via Twitter, saying “it’s been an honor” and giving love to his fans.

While the actor did not give a reason for his departure, fans on Twitter are speculating that actor Ben Schwartz, who voiced Sonic in the 2020 live-action film, may be taking over the role. When contacted for comment, a Sega representative gave Kotaku the following statement:

Roger Craig Smith’s portrayal of Sonic the Hedgehog is one that fans are sure to remember for generations to come. He brought the character to life in a truly authentic way, with Sonic’s signature attitude and flair, and we’ll always be thankful to Roger for his contribution to the franchise.

Roger Craig Smith has provided voices for dozens of animated series and video games, including Ezio from Assassin’s Creed, Captain America, and Batman.