VideoBehind The Voice

Roger Craig Smith On Voicing Hedgehogs And Superheroes

mikepastas
Michael Pasquariello
Filed to:voice actors
voice actorsroger craig smithinterviewkotakucorebatmanarkham originseziosonic
From hedgehogs to superheroes, and everything in between, Roger Craig Smith’s voice has helped tell hundreds of video game stories.

This is our second episode of “Behind The Voice,” where we give you a look into the lives and careers of the actors who voice the game characters you play. In addition to chatting about where he started, and telling us what the heck a “vocal fingerprint” is, Roger shares how he came to center humility and gratefulness in his daily life and work. He tells us how his long career has let him step back and see the bigger picture.

After the video, be sure to check out his stunning nightscape photography.

