And GameStop's Stock Is Still Going

A week after its logic-defying surge began, GameStop stock is still holding strong, despite more shenanigans and goofy twists, closing at $325 today. That’s higher than Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft. The bubble seems destined to burst any day now, but boosters on the WallStreetBets subreddit are continuing to hype the meme stock anyway.

It’s weird writing a new story each day that says basically the same thing: GameStop, the gaming chain that closes more and more stores each year as more and more people buy games digitally, continues to be having a wild moment on Wall Street. And yet, every day this fact leads to bizarre new developments as everyone’s attention comes to be focused on how GameStop’s saga exposes the brokenness of our economy and financial system.

Yesterday, the circus seemed to be coming to a close as commission-free trading platforms like Robinhood put a freeze on trading GameStop and other meme stocks. Today it put on an encore as some of those restrictions were eased. Here’s what else happened:

