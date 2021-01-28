GameStop Stock Has A Terrible Day, Still Closes At The Unthinkable Price Of $200

Image : Kotaku / Spencer Platt ( Getty Images )

A trading lockout on GameStop stock by a number of investing apps led to the saga’s weirdest day yet: class action lawsuits, calls for hearings on Capitol Hill, and the suggestion that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen might need to recuse herself from overseeing Wall Street’s latest shitshow because she took speaking fees from one of the hedge funds involved.



It all started before the stock market even opened. Early in the morning, commission-free trading app Robinhood blocked GameStop and a few other stocks because of “recent volatility,” letting users sell off existing shares but not buy more. Other companies like TD Ameritrade and WeBull eventually followed suit, though the latter later reversed course. Now Robinhood has announced it will slowly allow people to begin buying GameStop stock again on the platform starting tomorrow.

The damage was done, though. Both GameStop stock and the r/WallStreetBets community, which fueled its rise, went haywire. CNBC asked everyone it could get its hands on what Reddit is and why it’s mad at hedge funds. Then the stock tanked, rallied, and dipped again, settling at a still bonkers price of around $200.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the other stuff that happened in-between:

Yup. This one’s got it all. Except for $2,000 checks and a vaccine. Those would be great. Any day now. Please.



