Long-Awaited Biomutant Launches May 25

Biomutant, the post-apocalyptic furry RPG that was first revealed in 2017, is heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25, publisher THQ Nordic announced this morning.
The first major project from Swedish studio Experiment 101, Biomutant turned heads due to its lush graphics and unique setting, not to mention an extensive character creation system.
Biomutant news has slowed in recent years, due in part to it missing its original 2019 release date, leading some to question whether the game had been quietly canceled. Interest in Biomutant picked back up recently after the game appeared in THQ Nordic investor materials with a 2021 release window.
DISCUSSION
This game looks incredible, and this has got to be one of the longest gameplay trailers I’ve seen for something in a very long time. (looking at you KOFXV and DragonBallFighterZ) The only complaint I have is the impact on monsters from weapons seems... plithy? The monsters are huge and we aren’t getting the sound effects, so it might feel better in game, but it looked like we were hitting everything with literally peas.