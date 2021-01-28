Jeanette Maus, Actor For Resident Evil Village, Dies At 39

Image : Capcom/John Rosenfeld Studios

Jeanette Maus, who lent her talents to Resident Evil Village, died this weekend . She was 39.



“We here at Capcom R&D 1 are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jeanette Maus, the talented actress who helped bring several different characters, including our witches to the world in Resident Evil Village,” Capcom wrote on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones.”

Maus also appeared in the films Your Sister’s Sister and My Effortless Brilliance, the last of which she co-wrote. She also taught acting at drama school John Rosenfeld Studios, which announced that she passed away on Sunday .

“Jeanette was truly an artist, and felt truly grateful to live as an artist,” wrote John Rosenfeld Studios on Instagram. “She had an indomitable spirit and was hungry to be the best person, the best teacher, the best friend and the best actor she could be. The world lost a force of nature and we will be feeling that for a long time.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Maus had been fighting colon cancer for the past eight months. She is survived by her fiancé Dusty Warren. We would like to offer our deepest sympathy to her friends, family, and loved ones.