Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Morning Checkpoint

Vampire Kermit Is Here To Wish You All A Happy October

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Morning Checkpoint
Morning CheckpointCheckpointnewstrailersvampireKermitKotakucore
Save
Illustration for article titled Vampire Kermit Is Here To Wish You All A Happy October
Screenshot: Disney / Kotaku / Muppet History

This week we learn more about what’s been going at Ubisoft, meet a demon version of Baby Yoda, expose a Spelunky 2 scammer, question why Comic-Con is still going to happen, find out what free games Xbox Live and PS Plus users are getting and say hello to October and Vampire Kermit.

Advertisement

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Advertisement

You son of a bitch!

G/O Media may get a commission
1STPlayer Ultra Quiet 3-Pack RGB Case Fans W/ Remote
1STPlayer Ultra Quiet 3-Pack RGB Case Fans W/ Remote

In America, we don’t care about little things like “safety” or “global pandemics” or “death.” We got conventions to throw and money to make!

Advertisement

I love reading blogs like this, about things I always noticed but never truly thought about.

Advertisement

I guess its good to hear the company is trying to learn more about what has been happening and might, but this is some rough data about what’s been going on at Ubisoft.

Tweets!

Advertisement

Cats have a superpower that lets them know precisely where they shouldn’t be and then they immediately go there.

Advertisement

If I’m being honest, I was like vampire Kermit back during the second week of September.

Advertisement

“Baby Yoda, PLEASE stop doing the hand thing!”

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

EVE Online Gets An Actual 'Spreadsheets In Space' Mode

Bringing a Katana to a Gunfight

I've Been Playing A Beautiful Fire Emblem Board Game

The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

DISCUSSION