Helldivers 2 Players Are Now Using Dark Matter To Warp Through Bunkers

Helldivers 2's latest battle pass rewards went live today and they include some really neat tech. In addition to new laser turrets and electrical grenades, the new Control Group Warbond lets players unlock a dark matter-powered jetpack that lets them blink around the battlefield like Overwatch’s Tracer. It turns out you can use them to warp through objects, too, including the bunkers that contain super credits and extra gear.

These bunkers normally require two people to press buttons at the same time to activate the door opening mechanism. If you’re scavenging a planet by yourself or wandering alone as your squad splits up to cover objectives more efficiently, there’s not always a second person around to unlock access to the loot inside. Enter the new LIFT-182 Warp Pack stratagem.

In addition to using it to get through enemy perimeter fences or dodge incoming attacks, players quickly discovered it can bypass the bunker doors as well. It can also break open shipping containers that normally require heavy artillery to get inside of. It’s such a neat trick some fans were worried it’s a bug that Arrowhead Game Studios will patch out. Senior designer Alex Kravchenko confirmed the bunker busting blink is by design, however.

While Helldivers 2 gets new Warbonds at a surprisingly rapid pace, some of them have been duds that aren’t worth investing in. So far anyway, the Control Group seems far and away one of the better battle passes the extraction shooter has gotten this year and shows Arrowhead isn’t afraid to experiment with completely new mechanics. Earlier this year it added shovels that players could use to dig trenches, and more recently it added flags they can wave around for fun while they cosplay as the tip of the spear of intergalactic fascism.

