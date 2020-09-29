Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Here's October 2020's Xbox Live Games With Gold

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
The list of October 2020's Xbox Live Games with Gold
Screenshot: Xbox

There’s a bit of a Halloween theme to October’s Games with Gold, as you’d expect. As ever, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold membership.

October’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

  • Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (October 1-31)
  • Maid of Sker (October 16-November 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)

  • Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy (October 1-15)
  • Costume Quest (October 16-31)
Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

DISCUSSION

edmundhunsicker
Edmund Hunsicker

Normally I defend their selections somewhat, but this one... this one is pathetic.  It’s clear they’re trying to stick with a Halloween theme for it, but the only game of worth up there is Costume Quest...That first XB1 Title looks like it’s a trash “indie” game like you’d see on the early days of the 360's catalogue when MS made it exceptionally easy to post anything...