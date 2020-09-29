Torchlight III Goes Live October 13 With Exclusive Fairy Pets

Illustration : Perfect World Entertainment

The big news here isn’t so much that Torchlight III—once intended to be a free-to-play spin-off, now a full numbered sequel— goes live on October 13 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, with a Switch version coming later this year. It’s the exclusive-per-platform fairy pets. They’re all glittersprites, just in different colors. I’m pretty excited.



Advertisement

Xbox One players get the verdant glittersprite. Steam players get the violet glittersprite. PlayStation 4 players get the azure glittersprite. Switch players eventually get the ashen glittersprite. Thus ends the glittersprite portion of the presentations. We’ll take questions in the comments, not including, “W hat is a glittersprite? ”

Can you spot the glittersprite in this screenshot? Warning, the screenshot may not contain glittersprite. Screenshot : Perfect World Entertainment

Advertisement

Torchlight III from Echtra games is, of course, the third game in the beloved hack-and-slash action RPG series that’s basically a much happier Diablo. Players take on the role of either the enchanting Dusk Mage, robotic Forged, the battle-train-having Railmaster, or the sharp-shooting Sharpshooter. Along with their faithful pet, which can be a dog, cat, llama, glittersprite, or other things, they go on adventures, alone or with a party, clicking on creatures until they die in satisfying fashion. Find out more about the game at Torchlight3.com.



I’ve played a bit of Torchlight III in early access, and it’s quite fun. Players who’ve participated in the PC early access period will be upgraded to the release version automatically.