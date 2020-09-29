Pokémon Sword And Shield's Second Expansion Arrives On October 22

Screenshot : Nintendo

We’ve mined the Isle of Armor for all it’s worth in Pokémon Sword And Shield, now it’s on to the Crown Tundra. The second half of Sword and Shield’s expansion pass arrives on October 22, giving players the opportunity to explore a mysterious frozen land, with the chance to capture every legendary Pokémon that’s appeared in the main series since it began.



Along with new adventures, new Pokémon, and a den filled with massive legendaries, the Crown Tundra expansion will also allow players to team up with famous trainers from the Galar region in the Galatian Star Tournament. Check out the full video presentation below. Watch to the very end, there’s a musical number.

If you’ve not gotten the game and its expansion pass yet, good news: Nintendo is releasing a bundled version of either Pokémon Sword or Shield with the expansion pass included on November 6. Consider it your reward for waiting.