News

Smash Bros. Ultimate's Next Fighters Are Steve And Alex From Minecraft

Ethan Gach
Ethan Gach
Illustration for article titled iSmash Bros. Ultimate/is Next Fighters Are Steve And Alex From iMinecraft/i
Screenshot: Nintendo

Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai announced today during a brief video that Steve from Minecraft will be joining the game’s roster. He’ll be joined by Alex, Zombie, and Enderman.

Steve and co. will be able to use pickaxes, throw down blocks, and even have a crafting ability. Sakurai added that every stage currently in the game had to be re-worked in order to support these characters’ new moves. Ultimately they look really cool, even if I couldn’t care less about the characters themselves. Hey, at least it’s not another Fire Emblem dweeb!

Gif: Nintendo
Steve is the second fighter that will be coming to the game as part of its second Fighter Pass. The first, Min Min from Arms, was added over the summer. When Steve goes live it will bring Smash Bros. Ultimate’s roster up to a whopping 77 fighters. It’s unclear if the four Minecraft characters will have their own dedicated spots or be character swaps of one another. The whole set will be $6 to download, which includes a new stage and music, or included free as part of the current $30 fighter pass.

Sakurai said he’ll have more to announce about when Minecraft will come to Smash Bros. Ultimate and how the characters will work on October 3 at 10:30 a.m. ET during Minecraft Live 2020.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

DISCUSSION

there are so many better characters they could have picked.