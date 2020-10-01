Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Apex Legends Is Getting Cross-Play On October 6

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Apex Legends
Apex LegendsApexRespawnCrossplayCross-playBattle RoyaleTitanfallEAkotakucore
Illustration for article titled iApex Legends/i Is Getting Cross-Play On October 6
Screenshot: EA / Respawn Entertainment

PS4, Xbox One and PC players of Apex Legends will soon be able to shoot and ping together, development studio Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA announced today.

Cross-play will be offered starting October 6 and will be enabled by default on all platforms. Players will be able to opt-out of cross-play if they wish. Respawn and EA also clarified that Cross-progression is not part of this new update.

When Apex Legends releases on Steam later this year, it will also support cross-play with Origin and console users. And EA says they will have more to say about cross-progression at that time, too.

Cross-play matchmaking will keep console and PC players separate unless a PC and console player party up and matchmake together. In that case, the console player or players will follow the PC player into a match filled with other PC players and possibly other console players who partied up with PC folks. You can read about all the details in this blog post EA posted about the new update.

Cross-play is part of Aftermarket, a large update launching on October 6 that also includes free rewards, new cosmetic items, and a new limited-time mode called Flashpoint.

Related Stories

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

ClenchMask

Neat-O.

Gotta friend who plays on PSN, everytime I used to visit(pre-Covid) we’d pass the controller back and worth while binge drinking. Wonder if he’ll want to jump into a PC skirmish, though he’s controller bound? Also would give me an excuse to play the game on PC, having only played it as explained above.