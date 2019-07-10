This Guy Is Awesome

Hello! This week we learn how much data game developers have on players, honk at Principal Skinner, play 2500 classic PC games, dye our underwear and watch a grandpa get it.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
A wonderful look into just how much data companies like Niantic have on their players. (Spoiler: It’s a lot.)
I always love stories like this. I imagine some Nathan Drake-like explorer digging through old boxes and finding a CD with “Saint’s Row 2 SOURCE CODE” printed on it.
Tweets!
I love everything about this. (Original video here and more info about the dude can be found here.)
News From The Past Week
- New Paradox Game Steals Halo Artwork, Gets Pulled
- 2500 Classic MS-DOS Games Are Now Free To Play
- League Of Legends’ Creators Also Making An Animated Series, Card Game, Fighting Game And Shooter
- Fallout 76 Won’t Get Human NPCs Until Next Year
- Microsoft Rolls Out Customizable Text Filters For Xbox Messages
- Twitch Streamer Says She Was Banned For ‘Suggestive’ Attire After Brigade From Racist Trolls
- Blizzard Cancels Overwatch Launch Event At Nintendo World Store
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Has Got Sonic In It
Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed
I’ve been wanting to replay RDR2 and this PC port might be the best reason to do so.
The return of chunky Pikachu. Finally, Pokemon is giving fans what they really want.