Blizzard Cancels Overwatch Launch Event At The Nintendo World Store In New York City

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:blizzard
The Nintendo World Store in New York City
Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty)

On Wednesday, Blizzard was supposed to be holding a big launch event for the Switch version of Overwatch at the Nintendo World Store in New York City. That event has now been cancelled by Blizzard.

Hrm. I wonder why.

🤔

