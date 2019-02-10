Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Has Got Sonic In It

When the HD version of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz hits PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One on October 29, Sonic the Hedgehog is coming with, transforming bananas into golden rings on every stage he plays.



Sonic brings his signature speed and signature bling to the upcoming monkey business as an unlockable hidden character. Selecting Sonic turns the collectible bananas on every stage into rings, complete with classic ring-grabbing sound effects. He pretty much turns Super Monkey Ball into a glorified Sonic mini-game. The nerve of this guy.

Not to be undone, AiAi and his friends get new unlockable costumes in the HD remaster, with outfits for every monkey on staff. Good for them.