Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Has Got Sonic In It

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Super Monkey Ball
2.2K
4
Save

When the HD version of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz hits PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One on October 29, Sonic the Hedgehog is coming with, transforming bananas into golden rings on every stage he plays.

Sonic brings his signature speed and signature bling to the upcoming monkey business as an unlockable hidden character. Selecting Sonic turns the collectible bananas on every stage into rings, complete with classic ring-grabbing sound effects. He pretty much turns Super Monkey Ball into a glorified Sonic mini-game. The nerve of this guy.

Advertisement

Not to be undone, AiAi and his friends get new unlockable costumes in the HD remaster, with outfits for every monkey on staff. Good for them.

Share This Story

More in Super Monkey Ball

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz Is A Lot More Fun Now That It’s Not On The Wii
Super Monkey Ball Gets In On Some Of That Hot Peggle Action
This Hospital Has Its Very Own Video Game Room... For The Surgeons

About the author

Mike Fahey
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, toys, snacks and other unsavory things.

TwitterPosts