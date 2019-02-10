2500 Classic MS-DOS Games Are Now Free To Play

Remember, the Internet Archive is useful for more than just seeing how embarrassing your old Kotaku posts were. It’s also home to a ton of classic PC games, and 2500 new ones have just been added to the site’s catalogue .



There’s obviously a load of crap among that number, but there are also some damn fine games included, like Alone in the Dark, t he PC port of the original Wipeout, Night Trap, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Loom, International Sensible Soccer, The Elder Scrolls: Redguard, Cannon Fodder, B-17 Flying Fortress, Descent and the first two Ultima Underworld games.

That’s some good stuff, and it’s all free to play right on the site, no download needed. You just head here, click on a game and get started, it runs through Dosbox right in the browser.

Via CNET.