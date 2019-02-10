League Of Legends' Creators Also Making An Animated Series, Card Game, Fighting Game And Shooter

In addition to the announcement that a version of the main game itself is coming to consoles and phones, Riot have also tonight said that there are a bunch of League of Legends spin-offs in the works, along with an animated series.



First, the card game. It’s called Legends of Runeterra, and is a free-to-play strategy card game, ala Hearthstone. It’ll be out in 2020 on PC and mobile.

Next, the fighting game, which is currently called Project L, and is very early in development.



The shooter is called (for now) Project A, and is described as “a stylish, competitive, character-based tactical shooter for PC”. Unlike a lot of the other stuff shown off today it’s not based on the League of Legends universe. Here’s some early footage:

And finally, the animated series, due next year and called Arcane. It looks pretty good!