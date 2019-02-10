League Of Legends Is Coming To Consoles, Phones

After a decade of dominating on PC, League of Legends is finally launching a version of the game on both home consoles and mobile devices.



It’s called League of Legends: Wild Rift, and makes some important changes to the PC version. It’s got a modified version of the map, a new user interface and dual-stick control scheme, with the idea that games can now be finished in 15-20 minutes as opposed to the longer bouts on PC.

Alphas and betas will start rolling out at the end of this year.

Teamfight Tactics, meanwhile, is also coming to phones, as a seperate and standalone app. It’ll feature crossplay with PC players, and will be out in 2020.