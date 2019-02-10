Saints Row 2's Source Code Has Been Rediscovered, So The PC Version Will Live Again

Volition’s classic Saints Row 2 has been almost unplayable on PC for years after the game’s source code went missing and it turned into a bug-riddled mess. Good news today for anyone who still wants to play it, though: the code has been found, and Volition are working on getting a Steam version released.



Saints Row 2 Was So Good Saints Row 2 is the greatest sandbox game of all time. Grand Theft Auto 5 has a bigger budget,… Read more

Advertisement

The company announced the discovery in a livestream earlier today, saying that a two-person team is getting put to work rebuilding Saints Row 2 from scratch so that it’ll run on more modern systems/hardware configurations. This new version will run on Steam, not Gamespy (if you’d forgotten about Gamespy, it’s OK, this is a 2008 game ported to PC in 2009), and will also bring for the first time the game’s formerly console-exclusive DLC with it.

Ever since the game’s lack of updates basically killed it off, the only way to play Saints Row 2 (and its online modes) has been through the hard work of modders, who managed to get around Volition’s absence to varying degrees of success.

No word on a release date yet.