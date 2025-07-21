Here's What Amiibos Can Do For You In Donkey Kong Bananza

While some might argue that Nintendo hasn’t ever fully capitalized on the potential of amiibos, they’re still wonderful and charming collectibles for fans to geek out over. Forget those naysayers, too. Amiibos do still have uses in many games, including the brand new Donkey Kong Bananza. And in the case of this action-packed, banana-themed outing, amiibos can spawn in some surprisingly helpful items for everyone’s favorite goofball ape to use.

What do amiibos do in Donkey Kong Bananza?

Every amiibo can be scanned in Donkey Kong Bananza, but characters from the Donkey Kong games have a unique use. By scanning Donkey Kong series amiibos, you’ll spawn in four explosive KONG tiles for use in clearing paths or dishing out the hurt.

The amiibos that can spawn these KONG letters include:

Donkey Kong & Pauline

Donkey Kong (Super Mario Bros.)

Donkey Kong (Super Smash Bros.)

Diddy Kong (Super Mario Bros.)

Diddy Kong (Super Smash Bros.)

King K. Rool (Super Smash Bros.)

Donkey Kong Power-Up Band

Diddy Kong Power-Up Band

In addition to the KONG letters, the brand-new Donkey Kong & Pauline amiibo will also grant you early access to Pauline’s Diva Dress outfit the first time you use it. This outfit is available in-game later, though, so don’t fret too much if you don’t have this amiibo.

Meanwhile, all non-DK amiibos will spawn a giant ball of material that can be thrown to create pathways. Some of these can be great at assisting you through an area, so don’t hesitate to scan them in from time to time!

If you’re ready to start pummeling your way through a dense and colorful world with some KONG tiles and material balls, make sure you make the most of your amiibos in Donkey Kong Bananza. It’s available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.

