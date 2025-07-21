Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Crash Course

Here's What Amiibos Can Do For You In Donkey Kong Bananza

Grab some from the shelf and dust 'em off to unlock even more destructive potential

nintendoMario
By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A young girl rides on Donkey Kong's back as he races across a field.
Image: Nintendo

While some might argue that Nintendo hasn’t ever fully capitalized on the potential of amiibos, they’re still wonderful and charming collectibles for fans to geek out over. Forget those naysayers, too. Amiibos do still have uses in many games, including the brand new Donkey Kong Bananza. And in the case of this action-packed, banana-themed outing, amiibos can spawn in some surprisingly helpful items for everyone’s favorite goofball ape to use.

What do amiibos do in Donkey Kong Bananza?

Every amiibo can be scanned in Donkey Kong Bananza, but characters from the Donkey Kong games have a unique use. By scanning Donkey Kong series amiibos, you’ll spawn in four explosive KONG tiles for use in clearing paths or dishing out the hurt.

Giant boxes that spell out the letters KONG stand before Donkey Kong and his friend.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
The amiibos that can spawn these KONG letters include:

  • Donkey Kong & Pauline
  • Donkey Kong (Super Mario Bros.)
  • Donkey Kong (Super Smash Bros.)
  • Diddy Kong (Super Mario Bros.)
  • Diddy Kong (Super Smash Bros.)
  • King K. Rool (Super Smash Bros.)
  • Donkey Kong Power-Up Band
  • Diddy Kong Power-Up Band

In addition to the KONG letters, the brand-new Donkey Kong & Pauline amiibo will also grant you early access to Pauline’s Diva Dress outfit the first time you use it. This outfit is available in-game later, though, so don’t fret too much if you don’t have this amiibo.

A giant ball sits before Donkey Kong and his friend.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku

Meanwhile, all non-DK amiibos will spawn a giant ball of material that can be thrown to create pathways. Some of these can be great at assisting you through an area, so don’t hesitate to scan them in from time to time!

If you’re ready to start pummeling your way through a dense and colorful world with some KONG tiles and material balls, make sure you make the most of your amiibos in Donkey Kong Bananza. It’s available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.

