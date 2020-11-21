This Cat Wanted An Xbox Series X

This week we turn a PS5 into an anime character, fart during a snooker match, check out the new trailer for Cyberpunk, wonder what is leaking from Rudy’s head, read a great story about Dragon Age, and break a PS5.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

The right video game and that right time can indeed change your life, as you’ll find out in this wonderful story from Ashley.

Trust in the heart of the SSD!

“How wild could it be?” I asked myself as I began to read this and then it got fucking wild. FUCKING WILD FOLKS.

I know nothing about snooker, so if you told me this was just part of the game I would nod with you and agree.

Let’s check in on Trump’s team... Oh no, Rudy. Go home. Retire. Stop trying to do stuff.

Update: The cat broke the PS5. Yikes.

News

Trailers and Videos From The Past Week