Turning A PlayStation 5 Into A Yu-Gi-Oh! Character

Brian Ashcraft
playstation
playstationplaystation 5ps5animeyu-gi-oh
Illustration for article titled Turning A PlayStation 5 Into A iYu-Gi-Oh!/i Character
Screenshot: TeaTimeGames, Image: Konami

When the PlayStation 5 was first shown, fans had a good time ribbing it for the console’s looks.

In particular, the console’s design does look like Seto Kaiba from Yu-Gi-Oh! Note the high, white-collar and the black shirt. 

Illustration for article titled Turning A PlayStation 5 Into A iYu-Gi-Oh!/i Character
Image: Konami
The character does look like a PlayStation 5—or maybe, a PlayStation 5 looks like Seto Kaiba. No wonder YouTuber TeaTimeGames created a 3D printed version of him, affixing his noggin atop a PS5.

“The Kaiba head is 3D printed, hand painted, and mounted with 3M double-sided tape,” writes TeaTimeGames.

Here is the result:

I will never unsee this when looking at a PS5. 

DISCUSSION