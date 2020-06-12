The Internet Reacts To The PS5 Console With Inevitable Memes

Yesterday, Sony revealed what the PlayStation 5 console looks like. Some might like it, others do not. The hardware has spawned the inevitable comparisons and memes.



Advertisement

The PlayStation 5 does look similar to other non-gaming hardware, which Kotaku previously noted.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Ditch your old bath sheets and save $40 on Upstate Towels at Huckberry Upstate Towel Bundle Buy for $100 from Huckberry

Advertisement

Or that it looks like famous characters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Or architecture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real or not.

Advertisement

A Japanese train.



Advertisement

Plus gags using the PlayStation 2.

Advertisement

Mmmmmm sandwiches.

Advertisement

The new PlayStation 5 might not be pretty, but it sure is excellent meme fodder!