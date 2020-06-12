Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Internet Reacts

The Internet Reacts To The PS5 Console With Inevitable Memes

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:playstation
playstationps5sonyplaystation 5
Illustration for article titled The Internet Reacts To The PS5 Console With Inevitable Memes

Yesterday, Sony revealed what the PlayStation 5 console looks like. Some might like it, others do not. The hardware has spawned the inevitable comparisons and memes.

The PlayStation 5 does look similar to other non-gaming hardware, which Kotaku previously noted.

Or that it looks like famous characters.

Or architecture.

Real or not.

Illustration for article titled The Internet Reacts To The PS5 Console With Inevitable Memes
Screenshot: Madsbjoern (r/ShitPostCrusaders)
Illustration for article titled The Internet Reacts To The PS5 Console With Inevitable Memes
Screenshot: kbaltodano (r/dankmemes)

A Japanese train.

Plus gags using the PlayStation 2.

Mmmmmm sandwiches.

The new PlayStation 5 might not be pretty, but it sure is excellent meme fodder!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

