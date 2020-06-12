The Internet Reacts To The PS5 Console With Inevitable Memes

Yesterday, Sony revealed what the PlayStation 5 console looks like. Some might like it, others do not. The hardware has spawned the inevitable comparisons and memes.
Advertisement
The PlayStation 5 does look similar to other non-gaming hardware, which Kotaku previously noted.
G/O Media may get a commission
Ditch your old bath sheets and save $40 on Upstate Towels at Huckberry
Upstate Towel Bundle
Advertisement
Or that it looks like famous characters.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Or architecture.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Real or not.
Advertisement
A Japanese train.
Advertisement
Plus gags using the PlayStation 2.
Advertisement
Mmmmmm sandwiches.
Advertisement
The new PlayStation 5 might not be pretty, but it sure is excellent meme fodder!