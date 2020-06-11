Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

The PS5 Does Not Look Good

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:ps5
ps5playstation 5sonythe internet reactskotaku core
178
Save
Illustration for article titled The PS5 Does Not Look Good

I don’t mean the console as some kind of overall experience, or as a platform upon which to play games upon. Who knows what’s going to happen, it’s not even out yet! But I do know that the PlayStation 5 hardware itself, for all of Sony’s experience and money, looks...bad?

Advertisement

The entire show today was building towards one thing: our first look at the PS5 hardware, which despite being all but meaningless in a practical sense, still for bizarre reasons feels very important! Maybe because this thing may be sitting in our living rooms/bedrooms for years to come. Maybe because, months out from release, all we can do is look.

Advertisement

Every single one of Sony’s previous home consoles, even the memey “grill” PS3, has had some kind of shared DNA, and has looked at the very least “OK”. And sometimes, in the case of the PS4 and some of the slim console variants, better than OK!

But this....with its white case, flowing lines and “shell” look, is a complete break from what anyone would have expected from a new PlayStation. Which might be the point! Fresh start and all. But it’s also making the point that this expensive new console, a premium high-tech addition to your modern household, looks like something out of a 1999 music video.

G/O Media may get a commission

Ditch your old bath sheets and save $40 on Upstate Towels at Huckberry

Upstate Towel Bundle

The internet has some other comparisons, few of them positive:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Who knows, maybe by the year 2027 we’ll have all grown to appreciate it. Or, more likely, maybe by 2022 there’ll be a slimmer, cheaper model released that looks 10x nicer.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Wizards Of The Coast Bans 7 Racist Magic: The Gathering Cards

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

Horizon Zero Dawn Sequel Forbidden West Is On PS5

Here's What The PS5 Looks Like