Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Super Mario Sunshine Gets GameCube Controller Support In Super Mario 3D All-Stars

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Super Mario 3D All-StarsSuper Mario SunshineNintendoSwitchGameCubecontrollerupdatepatchKotaku Core
Save
Yoshi’s vomiting with joy.
Yoshi’s vomiting with joy.
Screenshot: Nintendo

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was already pretty great, but a new update adds a feature that players have been clamoring for since its release last September: GameCube controller support in Super Mario Sunshine.

Advertisement

In addition to inverted controls across all three games, today’s Super Mario 3D All-Stars patch makes it so that you can play Super Mario Sunshine the way it was originally intended. (The patch notes lack any mention of GameCube controller support in Super Mario 64 or Super Mario Galaxy.)

Of course, you won’t be able to use the GameCube controller with the Nintendo Switch Lite or in handheld mode on the original Switch since it requires a separate adaptor, but hey, those analog triggers are a game-changer. If you have the necessary hardware, Sunshine should feel much nicer to play now.

Advertisement

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is only available to purchase until March 31, an inexplicable deadline that Nintendo has yet to adequately explain.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

All The Big Pokémon Games, Ranked From Worst To Best

Naruto Creator Will Start Writing The Boruto Manga

Huh, Puma Has Some New Nintendo Sneakers, And They're Alright

Only One Of Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Bonus Quests Is Good

DISCUSSION