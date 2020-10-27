Vote 2020 graphic
Super Mario 3D All-Stars Is Getting Inverted Camera Controls

Ari Notis
Filed to:Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Super Mario 3D All-Starsnintendo switchkotakucoreupdateNews
Illustration for article titled iSuper Mario 3D All-Stars/i Is Getting Inverted Camera Controls
Screenshot: Nintendo

Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the bundled Switch collection of Nintendo’s first three 3D Mario games, is finally getting inverted camera controls. According to a tweet from Nintendo of America, an update on November 16 will add camera customization to all three rereleases: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy.

According to the announcement, you’ll be to tweak these settings on a per-game basis. For all of them, you’ll be able to flip the horizontal camera in addition to the horizontal and vertical Mario cameras. Sunshine will have the most granular options of the bunch, with a setting that even tweaks Mario’s snazzy F.L.U.D.D. backpack. It’s unclear if you’ll be able to set the standard, game-agnostic camera controls universally from, say, the main menu. (Kotaku has reached out to Nintendo for clarification.)

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be on sale via the Nintendo eShop until March 31, 2021. No word yet on if Super Mario Galaxy 2 will join the collection in the 11th hour.

Ari Notis

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION

jeffnussbaum
Jeff Nussbaum

I had never played a 3D Mario game before this (last Mario game I played was SMW and I skipped the N64 entirely, outside of Ocarina), and HOLY CRAP, the camera in 64 is painful.