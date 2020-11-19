Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

The Makers Of Hitman Are Working On A New James Bond Game

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:IO Interactive
IO Interactivejames bondproject 007teasekotakucore
Illustration for article titled The Makers Of iHitman/i Are Working On A New iJames Bond/i Game
Screenshot: IO Interactive

IO Interactive, the Danish video game studio behind the stealth series Hitman, announced today they’re working on a James Bond game currently titled Project 007.

Here’s the teaser:

It doesn’t reveal much.

Over on IO Interactive’s website, the studio says this game will be an original Bond origin story where players work to achieve Bond’s OO agent status. While Daniel Craig continues to get rich churning out modern James Bond movies, there hasn’t been a new Bond video game since 2012's incredibly bland 007 Legends.

Project 007's short description is followed by a recruitment pitch, so I wouldn’t expect this new spy game anytime soon. Meanwhile, Hitman 3 is out January 20 of next year, just two months away.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

DISCUSSION

JohnDarc
JohnDarc

I remember the last Bond Game, Blood Stone, being pretty decent.

I guess the Bond people saw what IO did with Hitman and thought it was a perfect fit. 47 basically does spy shit anyway. Gadgets, disguises, etc.

I just hope it doesn’t get bogged down with licensing issues, like every modern Star Wars game.