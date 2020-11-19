The Makers Of Hitman Are Working On A New James Bond Game

Screenshot : IO Interactive

IO Interactive, the Danish video game studio behind the stealth series Hitman, announced today they’re working on a James Bond game currently titled Project 007.



Advertisement

Here’s the teaser:

It doesn’t reveal much.

Over on IO Interactive’s website, the studio says this game will be an original Bond origin story where players work to achieve Bond’s OO agent status. While Daniel Craig continues to get rich churning out modern James Bond movies, there hasn’t been a new Bond video game since 2012's incredibly bland 007 Legends.

Advertisement

Project 007's short description is followed by a recruitment pitch, so I wouldn’t expect this new spy game anytime soon. Meanwhile, Hitman 3 is out January 20 of next year, just two months away.