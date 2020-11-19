Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News
Avengers Gets Its First New Hero, Kate Bishop, On December 8

fahey
Mike Fahey
Illustration for article titled iAvengers/i Gets Its First New Hero, Kate Bishop, On December 8
Screenshot: Square Enix

Not that we’ll ever truly get tired of Captain America, Ms. Marvel, Black Widow, Thor, Iron Man, and The Hulk, but it’s nice to see some new blood on the way. Kate “Hawkeye” Bishop joins the roster of Marvel’s Avengers on December 8, bringing with her a whole new story arc and a quiver full of quantum-powered arrows.

Square Enix finally dropped the Kate Bishop deets players have been waiting for in a special “Deep Dive” video showing off her powers and abilities, unlockable costumes, and detailing her “Taking AIM” storyline. Her mentor, original Hawkeye Clint Barton, seems to be trapped in another timeline, so the Avengers have to screw with temporal physics to try to get him back.

Gif: Square Enix
Kate looks like she’ll be bonkers at crowd control, with special arrows that warp and throw enemies. She also has the ability to teleport using her arrows, which seems weird but whatever, it’s a comic book game.

I can’t wait to play as Kate on December 8, complete her story, and then go back to waiting for more stuff a week later.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

toriday
ToDay

Love Kate Bishop as a character. . . not sure I’m interested in playing as her in a game, nor am I sure she’s what Marvel’s Avengers needs/