Massive Pokémon GO Update Raises Level Cap, Adds Gen 6 Pokémon

Pokémon GO gets its biggest update ever on November 30. Niantic’s “GO Beyond” update raises the game’s level cap from 40 to 50, introduces seasons that change every three months, and introduces pocket monsters originally found in the Kalos region, including Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Fletchling, Pyroar, and more. They had me at Fennekin.



Pokémon GO players will have to weed through developer Niantic’s multiple update posts for every new detail of the GO Beyond update, but I’ll go over the basics. First, there’s the level update. Trainers who reach level 40, the current cap, before the end of the year, will earn a special Legacy 40 title to show that they were there first. Once players reach 40, levels 41 through 50 aren’t simple experience point gathering affairs. Players will have to demonstrate their mastery to earn that last 10. For example, to reach level 41, players are expected to catch a high number of Pokémon in a single day, along with other tasks. Players can read up on the various level requirement tasks here.

You want Kalos region Pokémon? You got them, starting on December 2, including a special France-only appearance by Klefki, the most French of all the pocket monsters. Here’s everybody:

Then there are the new seasons. Every three months Pokémon GO players can expect fresh events, new pocket monster appearances, and all sorts of themed goodness. The first season kicks off on December 1. Read all about it here.

In the words of John Walker, the editor of this post, “YAY!”