Star Wars Battlefront II stirred up controversy at launch with grindy progression systems and questionable loot boxes. Over the last six months, the game has added new modes and done its best to win back players. Here’s where things stand today.

The lead up to Star Wars Battlefront II’s release is its own saga following the decision to allow players to purchase loot boxes containing skill boosting “star cards.” The fervor that followed was met with last minute unlock requirement adjustments, death threats, and a midnight hour decision to disable all microtransactions the night before release. Here’s what’s happened since then:



Advertisement

At the start of December 2017, Multiplayer rewards get a significant boost . The number of credits earned after a match increases and players are allowed to earn more credits in the offline arcade mode before hitting a daily hard cap. Additionally, loot crates are adjusted to grant more crafting materials. The change doesn’t eliminate the grind but does cut down on a major player concern. It does, however, cut down slightly on AFK credit farmers by granting extra credits to players based upon performance.

The number of credits earned after a match increases and players are allowed to earn more credits in the offline arcade mode before hitting a daily hard cap. Additionally, loot crates are adjusted to grant more crafting materials. The change doesn’t eliminate the grind but does cut down on a major player concern. It does, however, cut down slightly on AFK credit farmers by granting extra credits to players based upon performance. On December 5th, faction challenges start. Players are asked to choose to declare allegiance to the Resistance and First Order and complete a variety of challenges in exchange for rewards. These challenges change every week during The Last Jedi seasonal event and are almost always won by the First Order faction.

Players are asked to choose to declare allegiance to the Resistance and First Order and complete a variety of challenges in exchange for rewards. These challenges change every week during The Last Jedi seasonal event and are almost always won by the First Order faction. ‘Resurrection’ releases as part of The Last Jedi DLC . It adds additional story missions detailing Iden Versio’s time with the Resistance alongside her daughter Zay. While it wraps up the game’s incomplete story, the execution is a bit rushed and ends Iden’s tale with more whimper than bang.

. It adds additional story missions detailing Iden Versio’s time with the Resistance alongside her daughter Zay. While it wraps up the game’s incomplete story, the execution is a bit rushed and ends Iden’s tale with more whimper than bang. At the same time, the game’s multiplayer expands with The Last Jedi content including a new Galactic Assault map on the planet Crait and Starfighter Assault battle above D’qar. It also adds two new heroes: Finn and Captain Phasma. Finn’s the more exciting of the two, with gadgets and buffs that help his teammates, whereas Phasma’s slow gameplay is somewhat disappointing.

including a new Galactic Assault map on the planet Crait and Starfighter Assault battle above D’qar. It also adds two new heroes: Finn and Captain Phasma. Finn’s the more exciting of the two, with gadgets and buffs that help his teammates, whereas Phasma’s slow gameplay is somewhat disappointing. Boba Fett is nerfed in this patch as well. A tweak to his missile barrage damage ends his reign of terror as one of the game’s most powerful heroes and bring him closer to being the chump he was in the movies.

A tweak to his missile barrage damage ends his reign of terror as one of the game’s most powerful heroes and bring him closer to being the chump he was in the movies. At the start of January, PC modders start adding their own creations to the game including a Matt The Technician skin for Kylo Ren and the infamous Pink Darth Vader. Canon is broken and the world descends into chaos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On April 19th, Microtransactions return to the game and while they’re an improvement over loot boxes, it still costs a lot of credits to buy high quality skins, adding another grind to the game that’s mostly meant to encourage purchasing crystals instead.

and while they’re an improvement over loot boxes, it still costs a lot of credits to buy high quality skins, adding another grind to the game that’s mostly meant to encourage purchasing crystals instead. A limited time Ewok Hunt event is added. The mode pits a team of stormtroopers against scurrying ewoks for a silly game mode that actually manages to make ewoks scary.



Advertisement

And that’s where things are at. Perception surrounding Battlefront II was irreparably damaged by the loot crate controversy and while the game’s made some strong strides—unlocking heroes, implementing fun events, and adding free updates—it’s not been enough to completely right the ship. EA’s worked to eliminate major concerns but a lack of communication about things such as new heroes or a second season of faction challenges has left players frustrated. Things are getting better but there’s a still more work to be done.

