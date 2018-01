Remember Matt The Technician, Kylo Ren’s run as an Undercover Boss on Saturday Night Live? It’s in Battlefront II now.



This lil’ mod takes the game’s Unmasked Kylo Ren skin and replaces it with Matt, who is shredded, and definitely not a punk bitch.

This skin, by GameTSF and ricksterlol, only works in the game’s arcade mode on PC. You can grab it here.