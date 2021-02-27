New Pokemon Games, New Final Fantasy VII Spin-Offs, Anthem Is Done, Call Of Duty Is Way Too Big, And More

Image : The Pokemon Company / EA / Square Enix / Kotaku

This week on Morning Checkpoint we learn about the next terrible thing involving Cyberpunk 2077, learn the future of Anthem, check out a new trailer for more Hot Wheels in Forza, talk about some good dads and watch Destiny 2 players jump off a cliff over and over.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Eventually, you need to just realize you don’t really want to play the game anymore. As I’ve said before: It’s okay to stop playing.

Barret is a very good daddy.

Hold up, going to go scream for a few minutes. Don’t mind me. Cover your ears.

Every week I think “Well, the Cyberpunk situation can’t get any weirder, worse, or dumber. “ And then, like clockwork, I’m proven wrong. Again and again.

News From The Past Week

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week