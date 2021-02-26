Pokémon Legends Arceus Is A New Open-World Game Coming In 2022

Screenshot : Nintendo

Set in the Sinnoh Region of old, Pokémon Legends Arceus is a new approach to open-world Pokémon games coming to the Nintendo Switch in early 2022.

In Pokémon Legends Arceus, players travel to the Sinnoh Region, choose Rowlett, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott as their partner, and set about filling out the region’ s very first Pokédex. There’s a mystery to solve involving the legendary pocket monster Arceus, as suggested in the title.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Players can catch monsters by throwing balls or engaging in battles, so it sounds sorta like an evolution of the Let’s Go series.

Developed by Game Freak, Pokémon Legends Arceus is due out in early 2022. All we gotta do is get through 2021, and we’ll be good.