Call Of Duty Is Getting Too Big For Your Base PS4, Activision Warns

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are now so big, Activision is telling base PS4 owners they may no longer be able to fit both full games on their console’s hard drive.



Call of Duty: Warzone’s season two update is live, and it’s another hulking 17GB on PS4 and PS5. As Eurogamer reports, downloading the update actually requires at least 100GB of clear space in order to finish installing it. And now Activision itself is warning players that they might not be able to have all of the latest Call of Duty content saved to their 500GB launch PS4s anymore as a result.



Here’s the company’s latest blog post:

Those who own a standard PlayStation 4 with a default hard drive of 500 GB may need to make room if they have the full versions of Modern Warfare®/Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with all modes and packs installed. Should you have both games installed and have kept up to date with updates, you may need to delete some unused Game Content to have a successful download and install of the Warzone patch tonight.

Together, Modern Warfare and its free-to-play battle royal spin-off Warzone take up north of 170GB on PS4. Black Ops Cold War, meanwhile, is around 100GB. Throw in the approximately 100GB the PS4 keeps for its OS, and the extra space needed to download new updates, and its easy to see why base consoles need to become dedicated Call of Duty machines for the series’ biggest fans.

To get around this, Activision has broken up the latest Call of Duty games into a bunch of smaller packs depending on what content players actually care about. Even that solution though requires managing tons of add-ons and constantly deleting and re-downloading dozens of GBs of data. You might think that upgrading to a PS5 or Xbox Series X would fix this, but costs of the SSD technology in those next-gen consoles means they don’t have much more storage.

Making Warzone and Black Ops Cold War bigger and bigger is certainly one way to try to make sure its the only game people can play.