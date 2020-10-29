Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
nathangrayson
Nathan Grayson
call of duty
call of duty black ops cold war
10
Illustration for article titled iCall Of Duty/i Big
Image: Activision

Call of Duty big now. Real big. 250 GB on PC big.

Last year, Call of Duty was already big. This year, it is bigger.

Illustration for article titled iCall Of Duty/i Big
Image: Activision
If 250 GB is too big for you, there are bigness options that make it less big, like a non-4k install that brings the big down to 175 GB or a multiplayer-only client that clocks in at just 50 GB (Great Bigs).

Will Call of Duty be even bigger next year? Probably.

Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

DISCUSSION

Badprenup11
Badprenup

I’m incredibly disappointed this is not about a Call of Duty / Tom Hanks crossover. 