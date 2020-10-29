Image : Activision

Call of Duty big now. Real big. 250 GB on PC big.



Last year, Call of Duty was already big. This year, it is bigger.

Image : Activision

Advertisement

If 250 GB is too big for you, there are bigness options that make it less big, like a non-4k install that brings the big down to 175 GB or a multiplayer-only client that clocks in at just 50 GB (Great Bigs).



Will Call of Duty be even bigger next year? Probably.

Recommended Stories