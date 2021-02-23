Sony Finally Announces Next-Gen VR For PS5

Old, boring, last-gen VR Illustration : Sony

Fans of Sony’s virtual reality efforts have been wondering what was to become of console-based VR with the launch of the PlayStation 5. Today the company announces that a next-generation virtual reality system is in the works for the PS5, but it’s not going to launch this year.



There are no images of fancy next-gen headsets or screenshots of upcoming VR games. Just a simple text post on the PlayStation Blog letting everyone know that the days of having to order a special adapter to use PS4 PSVR on the PS5 will one day be over. The only technological advancement mentioned is the incorporation of DualSense technology in the new VR controllers. Hopefully not the drifting analog sticks.

Look for more on Sony’s next generation of console virtual reality as it gets closer to being a real thing Sony can sell to us.