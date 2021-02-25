Square Enix Announces Two More Final Fantasy VII Games

Image : Square Enix

Just after wrapping up Sony’s media show this evening with some Final Fantasy VII x PS5 news, Square Enix announced that there are two more Final Fantasy games coming , both based on the Final Fantasy VII universe.



First up is Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, which is a “ battle royale game set in Midgar before the events of FFVII”, and due for iOS and Android:

The second, and stop me if we’ve been here before, is Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, a pocket-sized game that’s basically a scaled-down remake of Final Fantasy VII in the same way Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition was for the last release.

It’s for mobile too, but if you wanted to put money on Square finding a way to get a new Final Fantasy VII adventure on the Switch when they can’t just port the fancy remake , this is where you put it.