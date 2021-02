Gif : Bugsnax

Look, we knew Bugsnax was a cute game with a dark heart, but this is particularly bleak.



The game’s developers have been sharing some early, ditched ideas for the game on Twitter today, like the fact it was originally an on-rails experience:

And, uh, that you would “have to peel and dismantle their bodies before serving them to your friends!”

This game, man.