Persona 5 Tactica — Announcement Trailer | Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC

The Persona 5 crew are back in yet another spin-off, only this time it’s a turn-based tactics game that looks like it owes a heavy debt to Mario + Rabbids. Not that that’s a bad thing. The art style won’t be to everyone’s taste, but hopefully Atlus can take everyone’s turn-based strengths from the main game and translate them to this particular turn-based battlefield.

Advertisement

Persona 5 Tactica is out on November 27 on Xbox (and Game Pass) and PC.