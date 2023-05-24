The Final Shape will be Destiny 2's last expansion in its decade-long Light and Darkness story arc, and it’s bringing back a familiar and beloved face (and voice) for the occasion. Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle) will return as Cayde-6, everyone’s favorite Exo Hunter who died one year into Destiny 2.



Bungie’s first trailer for The Final Shape shows the Warlock Ikora Rey sitting by a fire and reflecting on the journey she and her fellow space cops have been on since the start of the original Destiny 1 in 2014. Then Cayde-6 is revealed from behind the fire, hinting that the game’s bonkers universe is about to get even weirder. “But hey, I’m here now,” Fillion says. “Wherever the hell here is.”

It’s a huge reveal, especially for players who have kept up with the game all these years. Cayde-6, in many ways the heart and humor of Destiny’s story even dating back to the laughably incomplete first campaign at launch, has held a special place in fans’ memories. Many hoped he might return some day, but only a few probably thought he actually would.

The Exo Hunter was killed at the start of Destiny 2's 2018 Forsaken expansion by Prince Uldren Sov, who also eventually died only to be reborn as a Guardian and become Cayde-6's successor of sorts. Players have spent the last couple of years watching Uldren, or simply Crow as he’s now known, finding his way in the world and struggling to befriend those who only see him as Cayde-6's killer. Whether the two will end up meeting again is the big question now.

From the look of the teaser, Cayde-6 and Ikora Rey appear to be on the other side of the glowy triangle The Witness cut into The Traveler at the start of February’s Lightfall expansion. Whether that’s a window into another part of the galaxy or a separate reality altogether, it seems like players are eventually headed there to find out. Bungie’s Destiny Showcase event on August 22 will no doubt share more clues.

