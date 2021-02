Screenshot : Xbox

It’s going to be March again, or it’s still March—it’s hard to say, but you can mark the impossible passage of time with a new batch of Xbox Live Games with Gold games. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold membership.



March’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox X|S and Xbox One

Warface: Breakout (March 1-31)

Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse (March 16-April 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with new consoles)