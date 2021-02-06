Meet The Evil Big Bird

This week we talk about all the GameStop madness, check out just how tall that tall lady from Resident Evil Village is, watch the new trailer for the upcoming Overwatch event, run around in some extremely tall shoes, and meet the evil and scary Big Bird from Brazil.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
A big shoutout to Ethan who has continued to do some of the best writing about the ongoing GameStop stock situation. If you want to understand what’s happening read his blogs.
Tall lady is very tall. How tall? This tall.
Stephen Totilo was my first real boss at my first real job. He taught me a lot. He hired me even though I pitched ideas like a weekly feature where I dunk on Pokemon. He’s a great person and it’s weird working today now that he’s no longer my boss.
Tweets!
Big Bird, I don’t want to be rude, but your cousin from Brazil is fucking scaring the shit out of me, an adult.
They cut the clip off, but he then said “... is a terrible thing. Let’s all get back into books or comics.”
But like... I’d play this game.
News From The Past Week
- Final Fantasy XIV’s Next Expansion Drops This Fall With A New Healing Class
- Zenimax Co-Founder & CEO Robert Altman Has Died
- Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake Delayed Indefinitely
- In Mass Effect Legendary Edition, BioWare Bounces Bootylicious Butt Shots
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Out May 14
- Genshin Impact Fans Don’t Like Barbara’s New Voice, And They’re Taking It Out On Her Voice Actor
- Cyclists Are Now Cheating In Video Games As Well As Real Life
- WallStreetBets Mods Are Now Battling For Control Over The Subreddit
- Congress Calls On Reddit Meme Stock Trader To Testify About GameStop
- It’s Official, Lego Is Making A Sonic The Hedgehog Set
- Activision Accused Of Stealing Call Of Duty Character
- There’s A Total War: Warhammer III And It’s Coming Out Later This Year
- Gearbox Has Been Bought
- Valve Fined $4 Million Over Steam Controller Patent Infringement
- Apex Legends Drops Onto Switch On March 9
- Nintendo Canned Netflix’s Live-Action Zelda TV Show Due To Leak
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Is Finally Headed To Xbox Game Pass
- Capcom Says Resident Evil Village’s Very Tall Vampire Lady Is Nearly Ten Feet Tall
DISCUSSION