Meet The Evil Big Bird

This week we talk about all the GameStop madness, check out just how tall that tall lady from Resident Evil Village is, watch the new trailer for the upcoming Overwatch event, run around in some extremely tall shoes, and meet the evil and scary Big Bird from Brazil.

A big shoutout to Ethan who has continued to do some of the best writing about the ongoing GameStop stock situation. If you want to understand what’s happening read his blogs.

Tall lady is very tall. How tall? This tall.

Stephen Totilo was my first real boss at my first real job. He taught me a lot. He hired me even though I pitched ideas like a weekly feature where I dunk on Pokemon. He’s a great person and it’s weird working today now that he’s no longer my boss.

Big Bird, I don’t want to be rude, but your cousin from Brazil is fucking scaring the shit out of me, an adult.

They cut the clip off, but he then said “... is a terrible thing. Let’s all get back into books or comics.”

But like... I’d play this game.

