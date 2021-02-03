There's A Total War: Warhammer III And It's Coming Out Later This Year

Screenshot : Creative Assembly

Strategy game makers Creative Assembly announced Total War: Warhammer III today, and it’s coming out sometime in 2021.

Here’s the trailer:

It shows off the Ice Queen of Kislev doing battle with her magic, and according to the studio’s press release, Total War: Warhammer III will mark the first time the Kislev and Cathay races have appeared in a game. Chaos factions Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh and Tzeentch will also be present.

Advertisement

The Total War: Warhammer games mix large scale strategic battles with powerful heroes and monsters from the Warhammer universe, and the third game looks like it will build out that cast of characters even further.

“Embarking on a new grand campaign, you will be tasked with saving or exploiting the power of a dying god,” Creative Assembly writes in its announcement. “Each race offers a unique journey through the nightmarish Chaos Realm, culminating in an endgame that will determine the fate of the world.”

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save on the All the Latest MacBooks and the Mac Mini

The game is set to come to PC on both Steam and the Epic Games Store before the end of the year.

Total War: Warhammer Has Gotten So Good I had some very nice things to say about Total War: Warhammer a year ago when I reviewed it, but… Read more