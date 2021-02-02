Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Out May 14

Screenshot : BioWare

This is big news for all Mass Effect fans but even bigger news for me, personally, as I won’t have to wait long to protect Garrus Vakarian from certain doom. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is out on May 14 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

For those who’ve been sleeping under a chunk of palladium, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is the much-anticipated remastered collection of BioWare’s acclaimed science-fiction trilogy. It’ll include all three games and more than three dozen DLC from the original trilogy. Everything is done up in 4K.

But the Legendary edition is more than just sharpening resolutions. EA’s website has one of those composite image sliders that compares the remaster to the original. In addition to notable visual improvements, the heads-up display in the first game has received an apparent overhaul, with Shepard’s health on the bottom of the screen now, like it is in Mass Effect 2 and 3. According to an interview on VentureBeat, BioWare developers also unified the character creator across all three games, smoothed out the shooting mechanics, and updated those pilloried Mako controls from the first game. And load times have been seriously reduced. Per Eurogamer, loading up the Citadel’s Presidium level takes 14 seconds in Legendary Edition. (Compare that to the 52 seconds it took in the original.)

Anyway, there’s really only one thing that matters: Garrus Vakarian in 4K. See for yourself in the trailer: