News

The Long Rumored Mass Effect Remastered Trilogy Releases Next Spring

Zack Zwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled The Long Rumored iMass Effect/i Remastered Trilogy Releases Next Spring
Image: Bioware

Today, as part of N7 Day, Bioware officially announced Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which collects the original three Mass Effect games into one remastered collection, featuring improved visuals, textures, and all previously released DLC. It comes out next year on PC and consoles.

Bioware isn’t calling the Legendary Edtion a full remake, but instead is aiming to greatly improve and clean-up the original games so both new and returning players can experience the classic RPG trilogy in its “best possible form.” The improvements include new shaders, improved character models and textures, higher resolutions, and improved framerates.

Originally released back in 2007, the first game in the Mass Effect trilogy was an Xbox 360 exclusive. (Remember that? It was weird.) After that, though all later Mass Effect games would be multiplatform releases, including the most recent Mass Effect Andromeda. Also, no, Andromeda is not a part of this collection.

DISCUSSION