Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Is Finally Headed To Xbox Game Pass

Screenshot : Square Enix

Remember all those Final Fantasy games Microsoft promised back in 2019 were coming to Xbox Game Pass? Another one is finally about to show up. Microsoft announced this morning that Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age is headed to the Netflix-style subscription service on console and PC, on February 11.

Long story short, Microsoft announced at its X019 fan event (remember those?) that almost every modern Final Fantasy would be coming to Game Pass over the following 12 months. Yet the end of 2020 came and went and many of them were still missing. A spokesperson reassured fans earlier this month that the lux JRPGs were still on their way, and sure enough at least one of them is. Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age is one of the best in fact.

Of course, it’s come at the cost of Final Fantasy XV, the most recent numbered entry in the series. Kotaku staff writer Ashley Parrish spent a week and change marathoning through in order to complete it before it left Game Pass before the end of January. The service is also still missing Final Fantasy X/X-2 and the Final Fantasy XIII trilogy. The dream of having them all in the same cheap subscription service at the same time appears to be dead.

Still, there’s a bunch of other stuff coming to Game Pass in the month ahead. Here’s the full list:

Ghost of a Tale, February 4 (PC)

Project Winter, February 4 (Android, Console and PC)

The Falconeer, February 4 (Android, Console and PC)

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, February 11 (Console and PC)

Jurassic World Evolution, February 11 (Android and Console)

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones, February 11 (Android and Console)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood, February 11 (Android)

Meanwhile, a bunch of other games on the service are getting touch control support so they can be played directly on smartphones when streamed on xCloud. Not the ideal way to play Enter The Gungeon or River City Girls, but neat nonetheless.