Zenimax Co-Founder & CEO Robert Altman Has Died

RIP Robert Altman, 1947-2021

Robert Altman, who co-founded Bethesda parent company Zenimax and was the company’s chairman and CEO, has died, Bethesda announced today.



Formerly a lawyer, Altman teamed up with Bethesda founder Christopher Weaver in 1999 to create Zenimax, which in addition to Bethesda’s internal studios also owns Arkane (Dishonored), id Software (Doom), MachineGames (Wolfenstein) and Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within).

Altman is survived by his wife, Lynda Carter, and two children. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.