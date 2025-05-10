13 Things We Noticed In The New GTA VI Trailer And More Of The Week's Top Stories

After last week’s announcement that GTA VI was being delayed into next year, Rockstar Games surprised us this week with a new trailer for the upcoming crime epic, and we studied it for every cool detail it might offer and every hint it might provide as to what we can expect from the game. Also, we learned that Destiny 2 is getting a Star Wars-themed expansion called Renegades, and glimpsed a leaked image of an Xbox-branded PC gaming handheld. And oh yeah, there’s a new pope! Read on for all these stories and more.
16 months on from Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer, Rockstar Games has released the second trailer for its upcoming open-world action game. And while GTA 6 is still a year away after the recent delay, we at least now have a lot screenshots and a big new trailer to look over for the next few months. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
Destiny 2 Is Getting An Entire Star Wars-Themed Expansion Called Renegades Later This Year And Also Darth Vader
The next year of Destiny 2 includes a massive homage to Star Wars. Destiny 2: Renegades is an expansion coming in December complete with lightsabers and a destination that looks very reminiscent of Tatooine. - Ethan Gach Read More
Are you looking for a new video game to play on your PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, or even your aging PS4 console? Do you not want to spend more than, like, $20 bucks? Well, today is your lucky day. Sony is running a massive PSN sale focused on $20-or-less video game deals. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been hailed as a GOTY-contender and a refreshingly modern take on the beloved turn-based fantasy RPGs of yore. So it’s fitting that players have discovered a strategy so broken it lets a single character do over 2 billion damage, enough to kill the hardest boss dozens of times over. - Ethan Gach Read More
Elden Ring is getting fresh content in 2025 thanks to the Switch 2. FromSoftware recently revealed that the Tarnished Edition, coming to Nintendo’s new handheld hybrid later this year, will add two new classes to the game, as well as some additional cosmetics for the spirit horse Torrent. It sounds like that DLC will also make it to existing versions of the game on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC for a small price. - Ethan Gach Read More
It’s been over 17 months since the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI revealed what Rockstar Games was cooking up for its return to Vice City. Fans were getting desperate for new screenshots to dissect and footage to speculate about. Now they’ve hit pay dirt with a nearly three-minute deep-dive into GTA 6’s parody of south Florida, and people can’t believe how good it looks. - Ethan Gach Read More
A rumored Xbox PC gaming handheld has leaked thanks to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). No, not the device being developed in-house that Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer previously mentioned was still years away. I’m talking about Project Keenan, the spirit of an Xbox handheld trapped inside the shell of an Asus Rog Ally that’s due out later this year. And that’s exactly how it looks based on the new leaks. - Ethan Gach Read More
Have you heard the news? There’s a new Pope. Pope Leo XIV to be precise, aka Robert Francis Prevost. He was born in Chicago. Graduated a Villanova wildcat. Now he’s the first American Pope, which was such an honor to realize. Catholics make up less than 20 percent of the global population, but everyone’s got an opinion about the newest guy wearing the holiest robes. - Ethan Gach Read More