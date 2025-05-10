13 Things We Noticed In The New GTA VI Trailer And More Of The Week's Top Stories

After last week’s announcement that GTA VI was being delayed into next year, Rockstar Games surprised us this week with a new trailer for the upcoming crime epic, and we studied it for every cool detail it might offer and every hint it might provide as to what we can expect from the game. Also, we learned that Destiny 2 is getting a Star Wars-themed expansion called Renegades, and glimpsed a leaked image of an Xbox-branded PC gaming handheld. And oh yeah, there’s a new pope! Read on for all these stories and more.