Destiny 2 Is Getting An Entire Star Wars-Themed Expansion Called Renegades Later This Year

The next year of Destiny 2 includes a massive homage to Star Wars. Destiny 2: Renegades is an expansion coming in December complete with lightsabers and a destination that looks very reminiscent of Tatooine.

What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained CC Share Subtitles Off

English What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained

What exactly will Renegades entail besides Star Wars fonts and iconic weaponry from a galaxy far, far away? Bungie isn’t saying just yet. The announcement came as a “one more thing” tease at the end of its Year Of Prophecy showcase focused on what the future of its sci-fi MMO shooter looks like, and there’s no information yet on just how closely it will bleed into the actual Star Wars universe, but the team isn’t being shy about the inspiration.



Advertisement

A full reveal will come in September, but for now here’s the initial teaser trailer:

Bungie said the expansion, which launches before the end of 2025 pending any delays, will take players to a lawless frontier within the Destiny solar system that channels the sci-fi western-style of the Star Wars universe. Presumably there won’t be any actual fictional cross-over, even if Bungie has been known to do plenty of branded collaborations and multiverse references.

Advertisement

Players already went hands on with their first taste of Star Wars in the world of Destiny a few months back when Stormtrooper costumes and other Star Wars-themed cosmetics were put up for sale in the game. Despite their lore-crushing vibes, live service games have embraced more and more crossovers in recent years, presumably because despite their grumbling, that’s the stuff players are actually willing to spend money on.

Advertisement

It’ll be interesting to see how an entire expansion like Renegades walks that tight rope. Maybe it’ll remain a strictly Destiny expansion in Star Wars cosplay, or maybe it’s a chance for Bungie to try something completely different now that a decade of storytelling around its Light and Darkness saga is finally wrapped up following last year’s Final Shape climax. Destiny 2's next expansion, The Edge of Fate, will arrive on July 15 with seemingly plenty for players to do in the wait for Renegades.

Advertisement

.